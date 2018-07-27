Samsung's most advanced soundbar, the N950, has been announced for Australia

Samsung won plenty of fans with its impressive Dolby Atmos-capable K950 soundbar over the last couple of years, but now the South Korean manufacturer has announced a pair of successors in the N950 and N850 — each boasting support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats.

Engineered at Samsung's Audio Lab in Los Angeles, the N950 and N850 range's streamlined soundbars are capable of delivering 7.1.4 and 5.1.2 sound, with multiple built-in speakers (including upward and side-firing ones on either end of the soundbar) which are supported by dedicated amplifiers, a wide range tweeter, a subwoofer, and in the case of the N950, two wireless rear speakers.

It should be noted that the additional wireless speakers, which require their own power source, are able to communicate with the soundbar via a dedicated Wi-Fi module in the device.

The Samsung N950 soundbar is supported by two wirelessly-connected rear speakers.

Bluetooth connectivity is also offered for those who simply want to beam music to the soundbars from a smart device, and you can also access them by using Samsung's SmartThings app or through Amazon Alexa.

Each soundbar is capable of playing Hi-Res HD Audio, with UHQ 32-bit audio upscaling functionality providing room-filling sound regardless of the source. They also boast two HDMI In ports and one HDMI Out port, one Optical In port, 4K pass-through and ARC (audio relay channel) support.

With a total of 17 combined speakers, Samsung's N950 has been priced at $1,999 RRP, while the N850, which packs 13 speakers in total, will set you back $1,499 RRP. The N950 and N850 will be available from mid-August and will replace the K950.