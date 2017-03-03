Samsung bends the rules of curved gaming monitors with Quantum Dots

The CFG70 is Samsung’s latest Australian contender in the world of computer monitors, this time targeting the gaming industry with a range of products that marry an immersive curved display with contrast-rich Quantum Dot technology.

This line of monitors will be the first to boast Samsung’s coveted Quantum Dots – the same technology that it incorporated in its latest range of top-tier TVs – which provides accurate colour over an improved spectrum (125% of standard RGB) as well as an incredibly dynamic contrast ratio of 3000:1, for deep detail across lighter and darker scenes.

The Full HD monitors pack some reasonably high-performance features, making them ideal for today’s hefty gaming requirements. A response time of 1ms helps reduce motion blur and ghosting, while the FreeSync models (a G-Sync version is set to come at a later date) all but eliminate image tearing and stutter by synchronising your GPU with the monitors 144Hz refresh rate.

If you’re sporting an AMD graphics card, 24-inch and 27-inch models are currently available with FreeSync compatibility for $599.95 and $849.95 respectively, while a 27-inch G-Sync model has been announced for GeForce users but does not yet have a release date or price.