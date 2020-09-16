PS5 New Zealand price and November launch date confirmed

Sony has announced New Zealand pricing for the PlayStation 5 (PS5), with some retailers set to offer pre-orders as soon as today. The top line PS5 model has a Blu-ray drive and will cost NZ$819.95 in New Zealand, while the digital-only edition will cost NZ$649.95. Both PS5 models will launch on November 12 locally.

While earlier reports suggested PS5 pre-orders were set to commence tomorrow in some regions, Australian retailer EB Games has advertised now as the time to throw your deposits down, with JB Hi-Fi following suit. We’ll keep an eye on the pre-order situation in NZ and update our PS5 pre-orders page when the info is at hand.

PS5 versus Xbox Series X prices

The high-end PS5 price is a bit steeper than the Xbox Series X in New Zealand, which will cost NZ$799. The Xbox Series S will go for NZ$549. Xbox Series X pre-orders will open in New Zealand next Tuesday, September 22.

Sony’s new PlayStation offering is arguably less ambiguous than Microsoft’s Xbox Series consoles: NZ$649.95 is only NZ$100 more than the Xbox Series S, but is just as powerful as the more expensive PS5 - the only caveat is that you can’t play physical disc-based games on it. However, that option will be increasingly attractive to gamers with growing digital libraries.