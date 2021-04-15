PS4 survival game Days Gone gets a PC release date

Bend Studio's post-apocalyptic survival game Days Gone is coming to PC on May 18, 2021. This release date comes via PlayStation Blog, with other details pertaining to the gameplay and what kinds of visual improvements players can expect.

PC-exclusive perks include 21:9 ultra-wide monitor support – as are higher visual settings like increased level of detail and foliage density – as well as the ability to unlock the framerate. You can also use any controllers you want, from the DualShock 4 or DualSense to an Xbox controller, or go with keyboard and mouse controls.

PlayStation shared a new Days Gone PC trailer on YouTube touting all of the fresh features of this version, and you can take a look at that below.

A whole slate to come

It's currently unclear what the future of the Days Gone franchise looks like. According to a report from Bloomberg, Sony turned down the pitch for Days Gone 2 and after a couple of years acting as support for Naughty Dog, Bend Studio is now working on a new IP entirely. Oregon-based Bend Studio is one of multiple developers under the Sony Worldwide Studios umbrella.

For any PS5 players who haven't tried Days Gone yet, it received a free update allowing the game to run at 4K 60 FPS on Sony's latest hardware.

While Days Gone is the second first-party PlayStation game to get a PC port, it won't be the last, with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirming earlier in the year that even more games would be following in the months to come.

Just what those ports will be? We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, other big upcoming PlayStation games for later in 2021 include Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.