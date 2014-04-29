Google Glass update makes photo, video and call features more reliable

As if Google Glass' major upgrade to Android KitKat wasn't enough, the search engine giant is adding three new features to its wearable computer today.

Forced photo and video backups can now be initiated through the auto backup card in the settings menu. This loads the files into a private Google+ album.

Before today, these backups only occurred when Glass was plugged in and on Wi-Fi to reduce battery usage and conserve tethered data. Now, users have a choice.

The ability to completely scrub photos and videos from the linear and often-cluttered Google Glass timeline was made easier thanks to today's update, too.

The "Clear" option is also available in the auto backup card and removes synced photos and videos. This makes navigating the Google Glass timeline much easier.

Hold the phone ... hands-free

Google Glass is now smarter than your company's rookie receptionist when answering phone calls. It knows when it should control a smartphone's audio and when it shouldn't.

Answering a call from your phone activates the phone's speaker and microphone. Answering it with Google Glass routes the call through Glass.

Sounds simple enough, but previously, answering a call on a phone while Glass was connected sent all audio to and from Glass. This happened even if the device was in another room but still paired.

Further clearing up this confusion, since Google Glass knows when it's being worn, it will no longer annoyingly route calls to Glass when it's resting on a table, for example.

All of today's changes along with the enhanced iPhone compatibility and Android KitKat upgrade make Google Glass slightly more practical - even if wearing it appears impractical at times.