Virgin snaps up Sony Xperia SP

The Xperia SP looks like a top-end phone, it's just not priced like one

If you're in the market for a new phone, but not about to spend the big bucks on a new HTC One or Samsung Galaxy S4, then the latest phone to the Virgin Mobile range might be for you.

Virgin today has added the Sony Xperia SP to its line-up, with prices starting from AU$34 per month on a $29 Big Plan. The plan includes $250 worth of calls and 250MB data.

Impressively, the Xperia SP is a 4G phone; one of the few available at this price point so far. It has a 4.6-inch display, a dual-core 1.7GHz Qualcomm processor and 1GB RAM. There is 8GB onboard memory and a microSD card slot.

Big phone, little money

This is a lot of phone for the price. Especially when you consider than the big name phones all start at about $60 a month, including Sony's Xperia Z on Virgin's sister network, Optus.

Also considering that the Xperia SP shares some of the highlight features of the flagship Z. It has the same Sony Exmor RS camera tech, despite its lower resolution 8-megapixel camera. There's also dual-band Wi-Fi and a decent 2300mAh capacity battery.

You will miss out on the 1080p screens found on the top-end models, and these are a treat to look at. Though the 720p screen on the SP isn't too shabby, especially at this price.