Samsung Zeq 900 leaked as firm's first Tizen smartphone

Samsung's first Tizen smartphone has appeared in a leaked photo, going by the name Zeq 9000 - but that's set to change.

The image was leaked by South Korean website MovePlayer, which revealed that the Zeq 9000 will apparently have a 4.8-inch HD display and a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor.

It looks typically Samsung, with a dark textured plastic body with curved edges, and the home screen on the display looks distinctly Tizen. In other words, it looks believable - although we can't verify the authenticity of the leak.

It's said to be 136.1 x 69.1mm, which would make it slightly smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S4, though there's no word on how slim it will be.

Zeke after leak

The phone is currently known as the Zeq 9000, but the site suggests that the handset may be called 'Zeke' when it launches, because, according to MovePlayer's unnamed source, Samsung filed for the brand name in August.

As it's not clear where MovePlayer is getting its information from it's hard to say whether any of this is true or not, but the image of the phone certainly looks the part.

We should know soon enough as Samsung is expected to unveil its first Tizen phones at MWC 2014 in February.