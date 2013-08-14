Trending

Samsung's Android flip phone gets us partying like it's 1999

Those were the days...

This is hennessy!

Nostalgia is taking over the TechRadar office today as Samsung has officially outed its Hennessy dual-screen flip phone, the SCH-W789, over on its Chinese site.

It's all about making the flip seem funky again, but for now it'll only be China that's getting a reminder of why clamshell is still cool with the Android handset. We don't expect this will make it over to our shores.

The phone features two 3.3 inch 380 x 480 touchscreens, one inside and one out, along with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and a 5MP camera.

