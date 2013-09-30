Samsung GALAXY S4 Active – 10 things you need to know

10 things you need to know about the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active

1. IP67

It might sound like something vaguely connected to networking, but actually the IP67 certification is what makes Samsung's GALAXY S4 Active truly 'Active'. IP stands for Ingress Protection, and the numbers that follow describe the degree to which a device is protected against a particular element.

The first number – in this case, 6 – refers to dust-proofing. 6 is the highest score a phone can get for dust protection, so the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active is completely sealed from dust, that might otherwise wreak havoc on your handset.

The second number refers to waterproofing. In this case 7 is the second highest score possible, meaning the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active is water resistant. You can submerge the handset under water, up to a depth of one metre, for a full thirty minutes, safe in the knowledge that your GALAXY S4 Active will be just fine.

2. Active doesn't mean inferior

Despite being an all-action variant of the Samsung GALAXY S4, Samsung's flagship phone, the GALAXY S4 Active doesn't scrimp in terms of performance.

Loaded on board is a super speedy 1.9GHz Quad-Core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM. That's the same amount of power you'll find in the original GALAXY S4. Most importantly, these specs mean that the GALAXY S4, as well as the S4 Active, can make easy work of 3D games, chew through HD video and multi-task all your active apps without batting an eyelid.

3. It shoots, it scores

If you're thinking about getting the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active but aren't yet sold on the camera, you might want to take another look.

For starters, the camera is 8 megapixels. That's enough resolution to comfortably print out a picture at A4 size, let alone upload it to Instagram or Facebook.

Secondly, it's got an incredibly wide-open, f/2.2 aperture. This means it can perform amazingly in low light, and deliver stunning macro shots, complete with an artistic, blurry background.

And when the light gets too low, just activate the S4 Active's LED flash. It will comfortably illuminate everything from fun-filled party shots to holiday highlights, all to perfection.

The GALAXY S4 Active is also loaded with all the smart camera modes found on the GALAXY S4, as well as an exclusive Aqua Mode for underwater shooting, so both hardware and software help you record the action in ways other phones simply can't.

4. Did we mention it's a camcorder too?

It's not just photos that flourish on the GALAXY S4 Active. As with the Samsung GALAXY S4, the S4 Active records Full HD video at a silky smooth 30 frames per second.

Some of the camera's smart photo features are available when shooting video too, such as Dual Shot. This technology means the camera can record with both the front and rear facing cameras simultaneously, so everyone can be in the film.

The GALAXY S4 Active also records in slow motion – perfect for fast-paced activities – and allows you to take 6-megapixel snapshots mid-recording.

With the microUSB port at the bottom of the phone supporting MHL output, as well as AllShare Cast support on board, Full HD video shot on the Active can be played back on an HDTV with ease.

5. Sharp as a knife

Full HD is also the name of the game when it comes to the GALAXY S4 Active's screen. Sporting a 5-inch, 1,080 x 1,920 resolution LCD display, the phone packs a pixel density of 443 pixels per inch. That means 443 tiny dots of colour per inch of screen, which is more than the human eye can see.

This means that images taken on its camera look pin-sharp, Full HD video shot on it is perfectly formatted for the screen and downloaded movies look exactly as they were intended to.

With the generous display size, not only are pictures and videos incredibly immersive, but the entire user interface is a comfortable size to thumb through, web pages are a pleasure to browse through and games are a joy to play.