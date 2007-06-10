Lots of changes made to the iPhone: full list

The clock on the iPhone's sleep screen now has a slightly thinner typeface

It's only 19 days to go until the Apple iPhone is released to US customers. But they won't be laying their hands on the same iPhone model that was presented at MacWorld back in January . Apparently, a total of 16 changes to the user interface have been made since then.

Most of the changes are minute. But included is a message preview in the email screen, support for podcasts and changes to the font.

The full list - as reported by The Simple Web Solution - reads as follows: