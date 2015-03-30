Oh Snapdragon! LG G4 may turn its back on Qualcomm's new chip

December 2014 rumors that this year's major flagships would shun Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 have, so far, turned out to be mostly true.

The Samsung Galaxy S6, for example, sports an Exynos chip instead of Qualcomm's latest, and now there's more evidence that the LG G4 is in the same boat.

Well, almost the same - instead of opting for a non-Snapdragon processor altogether, it looks like LG will simply use the older Snapdragon 808 in its next flagship.

That's judging by the benchmark test results for a phone called the "F500x" - likely the G4, based on LG's naming conventions - that have appeared on GFXBench.

Doubt of the benefits

According to these results the LG G4 packs a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display, 3GB of memory, 15- and 7-megapixel cameras, Android 5.0 Lollipop, and, of course, the Snapdragon 808 processor.

The older chip may not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 810, but it's at least free of the newer processor's long-rumored overheating issues.

Given all the reports that have preceded this one, the news isn't exactly surprising - though it is slightly more intriguing given how quickly LG jumped to Qualcomm's defense in January.

Maybe the situation with the latest Snapdragon chip was slightly worse than the company thought? We've asked Qualcomm to expand on the situation, and we'll update if we learn anything.

Via 9to5Google