iPhone 5 and iPad 3 suppliers begin prepping materials

Manufacturers of iPhone 5 and iPad 3 parts in Taiwan have reportedly begun preparing materials for the mobile devices, with all signs pointing to an autumn release for both products.

Digitimes is reporting that Apple's likely upstream suppliers, including Foxconn which looks after overall assembly of the devices and myriad other suppliers that are in charge of battery, chassis and camera parts, have all started the preparation needed to make sure they can handle a big order from Apple.

New iPhone and iPad

The report goes on to mention that there is set to be 6 to 7 million iPhone 5 units to be shipped in the third quarter of this year and while there are no estimates on how many iPad 3s will be sold, the tablet is a recent addition to the production schedule.

With Foxconn and the like increasing their estimated supply volume, the signs are there that Apple is to launch a new wave of products on to the market.

September is usually the month that a new iPod is released, but could it be that Apple are about to go product crazy this autumn to make sure the iPhone 5 and iPad 3 are in the shops before the Christmas?

While it is difficult to sift through the numerous rumours that have been appearing regarding both the iPhone 5 and iPad 3, it is pretty much certain that Apple is using the same suppliers for its new range. So if they are preparing themselves for an Apple gadget influx, then perhaps we should too.

Via Digitimes