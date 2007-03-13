Trending

Yahoo best internet experience on a phone

By Web  

Beats Google, Napster, YouTube and MySpace in survey

Yahoo's Go 2.0 enables mobile users to access Yahoo email and other services like Flickr

Yahoo offers the best internet experience on a mobile phone, according to new research released yesterday. The internet search engine mastermind beat fierce competition from Google , Napster , YouTube and MySpace in the Strategy Analytics survey.

Participants in the test were given tasks to carry out on both a laptop and a wireless device. Yahoo scored a little under 80 points (out of 100) for use on a mobile device. It drew equal with Google and MySpace for use on a laptop.

David Kerr, VP of analysts Global Wireless Practice, said, "Many users, especially among digital enthusiasts, show a preference for web search, web mail and web 2.0, user-generated content and social networking content over branded content.

"However ease of access and discoverability of content on mobile handsets continue to be a huge pain point which is directly limiting content consumption."

Earlier this month, Yahoo announced it was bringing its Go 2.0 service - enabling access to Yahoo services on a mobile phone - to Windows Mobile devices.

See more Web news