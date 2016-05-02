Aisle have some of that: ALDImobile adds 4G for free

Though ALDI has offered solid and affordable mobile plans for a while now, the lack of 4G has been the main thing that’s let its mobile offerings down – until now.

ALDI has announced that all of its mobile customers (whether they’re on postpaid or ‘pay as you go’ plans) will have access to faster browsing, streaming and downloading now that its network has received a 4G upgrade.

“We’re excited to be building on our existing mobile credentials,” said an ALDI Australia spokesperson, also stating that “along with the introduction of 4G, we will also be improving the inclusions in some of our plans.”

Which inclusions, you ask? Well, high-end ALDImobile customers will now receive 3 hours of international calls on the $35 XL Value Pack, and 5 hours of international calls on the $45 XXL Value Pack.

Best of all, access to 4G speeds and additional international minutes will come at no added cost whatsoever, so customers will not have to change or upgrade their current plans.