Philips Hue and Google Assistant can now wake you with a simulated sunrise

Google Home devices have a new feature that will gently brighten your Philips Hue lights when it's time to wake up, and dim them when you're ready to start winding down for the night.

A simulated sunrise is a much gentler way to start your day than an alarm, but a good quality wake-up light can cost well over $100. If you have Philips Hue lights in your bedroom and a Google Home on your bedside cabinet, there's now no need for anything else.

The command "Hey Google, turn on Gentle Wakeup" will add light to your regular alarm, while "Hey Google, wake my lights" will create a simulated sunrise to rouse you without any noise.

When you're ready to settle down for the night, "Hey Google, sleep the lights" will gradually dim them to help you drift off.

Sleep tight

Gentle Wakeup is currently available in the US, UK, Australia, Singapore and India, and works in English only, but hopefully more languages and territories will be coming soon.

"For other ways to wind down at the end of the day, you can also tune out noises from street traffic or construction next door by saying, 'Hey Google, play white noise.'" suggests product manager Ashton Udall.

Alternatively, you could have Google Assistant read you (or your kids) a bedtime story from your audiobook library. Just say "Stop playing in 30 minutes" and the story will stop when it's time to get some shuteye.