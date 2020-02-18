Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 GPU is revealed – but you can’t buy one

The mysterious Cyberpunk 2077-themed GPU Nvidia recently teased has been revealed, and the reality of the graphics card may be a touch disappointing for some folks, in that it isn’t a new model – and you won’t be able to buy one.

The card is simply a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (and appears to be exactly the same model, and shroud design) decked out with the Cyberpunk 2077 colors and logo, which admittedly looks pretty cool, but isn’t the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super that some folks hoped might just be coming (as this GPU has long been rumored).

The other point to bear in mind is that you can’t actually purchase one of these cards: Nvidia is only making 77, so it’s a very limited edition, and these will be given out to randomly selected winners of a sweepstake competition.

Introducing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. We made 77 for our community.Want one? Here's how:1. RT this video.2. Tag a gamer who is as excited as you about Cyberpunk 2077 in the replies with #RTXOn3. If selected, you BOTH win these limited edition GPUs! pic.twitter.com/IG2BZZCZ6HFebruary 17, 2020

As Nvidia details in the above tweet, what you need to do is re-tweet the above video, tagging a friend, bigging up both RTX graphics cards and Cyberpunk 2077. Alternatively, as made clear in the blog post, you can head to the “GeForce Instagram or Facebook pages, and like or comment on #RTXOn sweepstakes posts”.

Double delight

Note that both yourself and the friend you tag will win a GPU, as mentioned in the tweet, which is pretty cool.

200 of these graphics cards have actually been made, and there will apparently be other giveaways, with the RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition also set to appear in charity auctions (so some folks may eventually get the chance to bid for one of these GPUs – but they won’t ever appear on shop shelves).

You can check out the full terms and conditions of the sweepstake here, and it’s possible to enter until the end of February (the closing date for the competition is 5pm PT on February 28 to be precise).

From what we can see on Twitter at the time of writing, Nvidia’s competition appears to have achieved the desired effect, with #RTXOn trending with some 283,000 tweets in the UK (currently more than #coronavirus).

These are the best graphics cards of 2020

Via Wccftech