Nvidia teases Cyberpunk 2077-themed GPU: is the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super imminent?

Nvidia is about to release a new graphics card, and the net has lit up with speculation on what it might be – although it seems pretty clear that whatever the incoming GPU actually consists of, it will be a (likely limited edition) Cyberpunk 2077 themed product.

In what is clearly a scripted exchange on Twitter, in response to a prompt from the Cyberpunk 2077 devs, Nvidia teased a blurry, smoky picture of some kind of GPU which clearly has the same neon yellow coloring as used on the Cyberpunk 2077 website (and it’s the striking background color of the retail box for the game).

Hey @NvidiaGeForce, what do you think about making a limited edition #Cyberpunk2077 GPU?February 16, 2020

The mysterious semi-visible card looks to have pretty much the same design as existing GeForce RTX products, and it’s likely a new spin on one of the RTX 20 series – given that the ‘stay tuned’ statement, and the fact that we have an actual image (sort of) to go with the teaser, would indicate that it’s fairly close to release (or at least being revealed).

Many denizens of Twitter (and elsewhere online) leapt to the immediate conclusion that this will be the GeForce RTX 2077, which would be a neat spin combining the title of the game with Nvidia’s product names, and would presumably indicate a version of the RTX 2070 – perhaps with a bit more pep (so maybe even an RTX 2070 Super-Duper).

Or it might just look different, and come bundled with Cyberpunk 2077 (although the game isn’t out until September) plus maybe some extra goodies…

RTX 2080 Ti Super?

All we have is wild speculation at the moment, of course, but the other prominent theory is that this might herald the launch of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super, which has been rumored for a while now, and perhaps needs to be sprung as a pre-emptive measure to counter AMD’s ‘Nvidia killer’ which is due out later this year. Presumably it could come in normal and Cyberpunk 2077 flavors…

If the 2080 Ti Super does indeed exist, the rumor mill has previously pegged it as something of a beast, running with 4,608 CUDA cores and 16Gbps memory bandwidth.

The other possibility churning around the mill currently is that this could even be a next-gen RTX 3000 card, but that seems highly unlikely to us (and that Nvidia would tease its next product line in this way, for that matter). Still, we guess you can never say never, as theoretically this GPU could be anything…

About all we can be certain of is the Cyberpunk 2077 tie-in. Nvidia has done this sort of thing in the past, of course – you may recall the Titan Xp had a very smart-looking Star Wars Collector's Edition.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the end, but as we’ve already mentioned, this teaser certainly gives us the impression that we won’t have long to wait. Indeed, perhaps we’ll hear more at the imminent GTC (there have been whispers of consumer products being revealed at Nvidia’s conference in March, even if the focus is more likely to be on heavyweight data center offerings).

