Amazon adds new benefit to Prime subscription that gives members a better chance of buying an Nvidia RTX 5000 or AMD RX 9070 GPU

Amazon is making some models of Nvidia or AMD GPUs exclusive to Prime members

A handful of RTX 5000 and RX 9070 models fall into this category

The idea is to stop scalpers, or at least throw another hurdle in their way

Amazon appears to have made some changes that mean those who are Prime members stand a better chance of buying one of AMD or Nvidia’s new GPUs.

As you can’t have failed to notice, since they launched, it’s been a painful scramble for stock when it comes to Nvidia Blackwell and AMD RDNA 4 graphics cards, with would-be buyers finding it very difficult to secure a GPU.

Club386 was keen-eyed enough to catch (via Tom’s Hardware) that Amazon in the US now has some RTX 5000 or RX 9070 models marked as ‘reserved’ for Prime members. If you’re logged into your Amazon account and are a Prime subscriber, you’ll see these GPUs available to buy. But if you aren’t a Prime member, you won’t see them.

It’s also worth noting that you may not realize that these are Prime exclusives, as that isn’t flagged for those who are logged in – they just see that the GPU is on sale.

To give you a quick example, if you search for RTX 5080 models on Amazon (US), you’ll see that the Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC Edition is an exclusive for Prime subscribers, as is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming OC.

On those pages, those who aren’t Prime members will see a box to ‘Join Prime’ instead of the usual ‘Add to cart’ or ‘Buy now’ options (for those GPUs which are in stock, of course).

There are still more of these (relatively) new Nvidia or AMD GPUs available to everyone than reserved models for Prime members, granted – but there’s more than a handful of the latter.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future / Asus / AMD)

Analysis: Prime movers

What’s the reasoning behind this? Well, it’s another way of tempting folks to sign up for a Prime membership, of course, but it’s also a defensive measure against scalpers.

Price scalping types looking to buy MSRP level graphics cards – or more affordably priced models – as soon as they come in stock, to resell in order to make a profit are a scourge on the GPU world. They’ve made it particularly hard to get hold of more expensive GPUs (Nvidia models in the main), as they can be jacked up to even more ridiculous prices, and we’ve seen exactly this happening on auction sites this year.

Requiring a Prime membership for certain graphics cards at least shields them from some scalpers who, in the main, probably haven’t bothered subscribing to Prime. (Although that’s not to say some price gougers won’t, of course – or that they can’t sign up there and then).

Still, this should make it a little bit easier for Prime members to grab a GPU. Right now, for example, there’s an RTX 5070 overclocked edition from Asus available for Prime members at $700. That’s still a quarter over the MSRP, but there’s always going to be a premium for overclocked models, and in that light, it doesn’t look like a terrible buy. (Or it wouldn’t if the RTX 5070 was a better GPU in general, but sadly, it falls well short of what Nvidia has managed with other Blackwell GPUs).

On the AMD side, equally sadly, more affordable RX 9070 GPUs just aren’t available at Amazon currently, although they have been very recently, as Club386 highlighted. They may turn up once again before long, with any luck, and the situation with Nvidia’s Blackwell graphics cards certainly seems to be improving (dare I say it) on Amazon.

As far as I can tell, this is a US-only scheme for now, and certainly Amazon in the UK isn’t running it (at least not yet, at the time of writing).