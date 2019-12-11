Nintendo Switch gets sequels to beloved indie games including Axiom Verge 2

In its final update for 2019, Nintendo has revealed a host of new indie games headed to its Nintendo Switch console. And tucked in among the ports included a few follow-ups to some of the most highly-rated indie titles ever.

Headlining the 'Indie World' showcase were sequels Axiom Verge 2 and Sports Story.

Axiom Verge 2 is the second in the pixel art series of explorative shooters, taking its cues from the Metroid series – a much-needed stop-gap while Nintendo works on its own Metroid Prime game. Little was revealed, however, beyond a late 2020 release date.

It's set to be joined by Sports Story, the sequel to the excellent and hilarious RPG Golf Story, which expands upon the original's top-down sports adventure by introducing a whole host of other activities to the game, such as tennis and cricket. It'll be a Nintendo exclusive in mid 2020.

An impressive line-up

The Nintendo Switch has swiftly made a name for itself as a home for indie-lovers, and the rest of the presentation was equally jam-packed with top indie titles.

Switch owners will also soon be able to enjoy Streets of Rage 4, The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition, The Escapists spin-off The Survivalists, and Dauntless, a free-to-play Monster-Hunter-alike which has already picked up a huge following on PS4, Xbox One and PC and become instantly available on Switch following the conclusion of the showcase.

In addition, Nintendo released a Japanese version of its presentation, which revealed a few other games coming to the console. While the majority were titles already available on Switch for western gamers, it did reveal that the much-loved narrative RPG To The Moon would be coming to the Switch in January.

Watch the full Japanese presentation below: