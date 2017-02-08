Nintendo Switch could one day work with your old controllers

There's just under a month left before the Nintendo Switch reaches gamers everywhere, but those excited for Nintendo's new system may not want to throw out their old peripherals just yet.

While the console/handheld combo is currently not backwards compatible with any games or controllers from Nintendo's past consoles, president Tatsumi Kimishima says the latter hasn't been entirely ruled out.

"Support for certain controllers may be considered for a future update," said Kimishima in an interview with Time when asked how easy it would be port over software and controllers from the Switch's predecessor, the Wii U.

More ways to play

Controllers like the Wiimote or the Wii U's Gamepad would be tricky to revive, since you'd also need to tack on a sensor bar to use their motion control capabilities, but it wouldn't hurt if other, simpler accessories from the Wii U days made a comeback.

The wireless Wii U Pro Controller, which closely resembles the 'conventional' gamepad, has been a go-to for many Wii U owners and would be a welcome addition on the Switch, not to mention also a wallet-saver, considering the Switch's Pro Controller costs a pretty penny at $69.99/£64.99 (about AU$90).

Of course, nothing is confirmed yet, with Nintendo focused on the Switch's launch for now. In the same interview, Kimishima even explained that a web browser was cut from the Switch for the time being to make it a more dedicated gaming system.

Until then more features are released, we'll cross our fingers and hope the Joy-Con controllers packed with the Switch are built to last - those aren't much cheaper at $49.99/£42.99 (about AU$70) each.