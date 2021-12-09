New Zealanders can now score free Amazon AU shipping on select items

Since July 2021, Amazon Australia has allowed New Zealanders to shop on the site and have select items shipped across the Tasman Sea... for a price.

Starting today (December 9, 2021) that price is being scrapped for select items, but your total order will need to be the equivalent of AU$59 or more (about NZ$62 at current conversion rates) to qualify for free shipping.

This is excellent news for Kiwi shoppers as it maximises savings, and comes just in time for Christmas shopping. However, if you are keen to buy Christmas gifts on Amazon, you may need to hurry – Amazon has confirmed that the cutoff ordering date for getting items delivered on time is December 10 for rural areas and December 16 for metro-based customers.

We did a bit of digging and found most of the items Amazon has gathered under its Christmas gift ideas section are eligible for free shipping to New Zealand. That said, there's some tech that's already out of stock, or has very limited supply remaining, so you really ought to get a wriggle on.

If you're on a budget, we've put together a list of great tech gift ideas that cost under AU$100 available on Amazon... and yes, several on that list are eligible for free shipping.

Making it easy this Christmas

'Tis the season of giving, and while Amazon is yet to extend its Prime program to Kiwi shoppers, the offer of free shipping is a great way to save cash over Christmas. Amazon has some very competitive prices on hundreds of items, including discounts on several in our round-up of affordable gift ideas, allowing New Zealanders to maximise their savings.

If you haven't yet tried shopping on Amazon Australia, the online retail giant has put together a helpful FAQ page to explain how it all works. And it's even making returns easy by including a postage-paid label with most items – all you have to do is drop it off at a DHL office convenient to you or arrange for it to be picked up from your home.

Note that all prices you see on Amazon AU will be in AUD, though, so keep a calculator at hand to convert the prices to NZD.