New PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset wants to be music to VR gamers' ears

It’s been a few years now since Sony released the official Gold Wireless Headset, so the time is ripe for an upgrade. And that’s just what Sony has announced: a brand new Gold Wireless Headset.

Created as the official headset of the then-new PlayStation 4, the original Gold headset was designed to be an affordable all-rounder, and it looks like the new version has been created with the same goals. Albeit with a few enhancements and upgrades.

The new Gold Wireless Headset has a more sleek appearance, with a thinner headband that drops the bright blue inside, and “refined” over-ear cushions which PlayStation promises will make long gaming sessions more comfortable.

PSVR friendly

Once again the microphones are built into the headset, with noise-cancelling features making it easier to talk to friends without the noise of your home interfering. And as you’d expect, 7.1 virtual surround sound is also making a return to enhance the experience of games which support the technology.

Now that PlayStation VR is on the scene, Sony’s updated headset includes a 3.5mm audio cable which is compatible with the virtual reality headset as well as mobile devices. Sony also states that the new design has been developed with PlayStation VR in mind and players are likely to find using the headsets together a more comfortable experience.

The new Gold Wireless Headset will be coming to the UK and the US, though no final release dates have been confirmed. According to the US PlayStation blog, the headset will be released in the “coming weeks” for $99.99, while the UK blog states that the headset will be available “soon” with no final price point just yet.

Both blogs promise more information very soon and we’ll update here as soon as further details are confirmed.