New Philips Hue bulbs can glow blindingly bright or seductively softly

Philips Hue, the popular range of color changing smart lights, is set to receive several new and updated products.

The new products promise to make smart lighting more accessible, and include the Philips Hue White A21 bulb, Philips Hue Centris, Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, and Philips Hue Bloom.

The Philips Hue White A21 bulb ($19.99 / £19.99) should improve your cooking and dining experience, thanks to a brighter standard bulb. It’s bright enough to light up an entire room thanks to its high light output of 1600 lumen (which is the equivalent of a traditional 100W bulb), but it can also be dimmed to create the perfect dining ambience.

The Philips Hue Centris (about £239.99 to £429.99) is a set of white and color LED spot-ceiling lights, which can be controlled individually, and rotated 350 degrees for easy positioning, while the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus ($79.99/£74.99 for 2m or $24.99/£19.99 for 1m) – which you can extend or cut to the perfect size – now lets you reuse cut-off pieces or attach one lightstrip to another, and is now Bluetooth compatible.

Finally, the Philips Hue Bloom table lamp ($69.99 / £64.99) has been upgraded to produce richer colors and a boosted white light. It’s Bluetooth-enabled, and can also be used as a nightlight thanks to its dimmable level of below 1%.

Here’s when each product is available:

Philips Hue A21 Bulb – mid-June

Philips Hue Centris spot-ceiling lights (both white and black) – mid-June

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus – from mid-June EU and selected stores in the US

Philips Hue Bloom – from mid-June EU, mid-July US