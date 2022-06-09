Live
Live: Summer Game Fest 2022 as it happens - news, rumours, and predictions
Summer Game Fest 2022 is kicking off in just a few hours and we'll be keeping you updated with all of the news, announcements, and trailers as they happen.
Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2022 is in its third year now, and has stepped up to fill the chasm left by E3's absence. The season of gaming will run for the whole month, but there are some standout shows to keep an eye on – like the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.
Keighley has cautioned gamers about getting their hopes for the show up too high. He's urged viewers to 'manage their expectations' saying that the showcase will focus on already-announced games. But he'll no doubt have a couple of big reveals hidden up his sleeve.
Back to our predictions! TRG associate editor, Vic Hood, is on the horror bandwagon with what she's hoping to see at Summer Game Fest 2022.
Vic: I’m a big horror game fan. So I’m hoping that the recent rumors of a new horror game from Kojima come to fruition. If not that, then the official announcement of the rumored Silent Hill 2 Remake. I’ve never had the pleasure of playing the original Silent Hill games (thanks Mamma Hood) so a remake or, even better, a trilogy remake, would allow me to finally jump into the franchise I had seemingly missed the boat on. I had the same situation with the Reisdent Evil series and playing the remakes of 2 and 3 sparked a nerve-wracking passion. Just give me some horror Keighley!
The game has had a "total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat."
The trailer also looks fantastic, and was uploaded to the same post on the forum. The PlayStation Direct page has since been taken down by the looks of things so someone got a bit trigger happy ahead of Summer Game Fest, I guess.
The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition includes:
- The Last of Us single-player story#
- The prequel chapter, Left Behind
- A Steelbook display case which is definitely something we can't do without
- The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 - #4 comics reprint with new cover art
- And 'early in-game unlocks'
We're interrupting our predictions posts with a bit of news spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab); The Last of Us Part Firefly Edition for PS5 is coming this September – exclusively on PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab). Coming in at $99.99 it only appears to be in the US storefront right now. But that's around £80 / AU$140. There's also the standard edition for the console.
Rumors of a PS5 remake have been on the cards since May, when GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb said he heard Last of Us was coming to PS5 this holiday season. There'll likely be a standard edition at a more reasonable price that you can buy at retail so we'll keep an eye out for more official news.
TRG's gaming guides editor, Patrick Dane, is up next. Apparently he's our resident Eeyore, with a downpour of reality checks to rain on our whimsical hopes and dreams parade. Oh, bother!
Patrick: I would like to see The Darkness 3, but I think it’s more likely I win the lottery and fund that game myself than it being announced tonight. I’d also love to get a firm release date on when the Overwatch 2 PvP will be fully released, but that seems unlikely since Blizzard is holding an Overwatch 2 event next week.
To further my streak here of being a bit of a downer, and I’m sorry for all of us who own a PS5 – I don’t think we’re seeing God of War: Ragnarok tonight. I think any hope of that game coming out this year has probably evaporated. I’d honestly be surprised if it came out before the end of next year at this point. There has just been radio silence on the game, and there’s no reason to believe it’s coming any time soon. Accepting that sooner will quell disappointed. And hey, maybe I’m wrong and it’s shown off tonight with a November release date but I’d drink a cup of hot sauce if that’s the case.
In the run up to the start of Summer Game Fest, the staff here at TRG are mulling over their predictions for the show. Or just what they'd like to see make an appearance. First up is editor in chief, Julian Benson, with his two cents worth.
Jules: Okay, this is less a prediction and more of a wild wish, I want to see EA announce a new Command & Conquer. Earlier this year, we learned EA’s returning to a major IP, though the publisher gave no details about which series or how big of a game it would be. While it could be EA’s ready to announce The Sims 5 or a new Medal of Honor, my deepest hope is that it’s finally returning to Command & Conquer.
The classic RTS series has been left without a new title for way too long. Though the response to the Command & Conquered Remastered Collection shows there’s a lot of love for the game both from fans and within EA’s walls. Come on, EA, get the team back together and open the Summer Game Fest with an orchestral version of Hell March.
We already know about a few of the games that will be making an appearance in today’s Showcase. Activision is planning to give us our first look at the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, and this is following hot on the tails of last night’s news that Warzone 2 will be an entirely separate game from Warzone.
For fans of pummeling things with their fists, Capcom’s going to be giving us a closer look at Street Fighter 6 and we’re getting a fresh look at Warner Bros Montreal’s Gotham Knights.
If horror is more your thing, we’re getting an extended look at Alien-like The Callisto Protocol, a new survival game from some of the key players on gory fright-fest Dead Space.
One game we know won’t make an appearance, though, is GTA 6. Responding to rumors its reveal trailer would be part of the Showcase, Geoff Keighley himself said GTA 6 won’t be at Summer Game Fest.
