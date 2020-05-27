LG’s 48-inch CX OLED TV is finally rolling out worldwide

After a 48-inch OLED? The very first OLED TVs featuring 48-inch panels are finally on their way, now that LG has confirmed the new size for its CX OLED television would be rolling out in the coming weeks.

It seems the 48-inch CX will be coming to “key European and Asian markets” first in June – the UK certainly being among them – with the US and “other target countries to follow.” While we initially expected a May release, ongoing production issues or Covid-19 disruption may have pushed that date further back than expected – but you can rest easy knowing it's now on its way.

What’s the fuss about the 48-inch CX? OLED TVs have historically been stuck at a limited number of sizes – the smallest being the flagship 55-inch category – and the additional size marks an opening up of the technology to new form factors, price points, and consumer needs.

We already know the UK pricing for the 48-inch CX OLED, which will retail at just £1,499 – around $1,860 / AU$3,100 by current conversion rates.

While we were disappointed not to see a 48-inch BX OLED to bring down the cost of LG’s entry-level OLED model, the new size will still make the CX a lot more affordable for those with smaller budgets (and more compact for those with smaller homes).

Inching closer

While LG's OLED TVs already vary across 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and even 88-inch sizes, it’s the 48-inch that has grabbed our attention most.

More TV brands are seeing the good business sense in offering premium TV technologies at smaller sizes, given how few of us can reasonably fit an 88-inch screen in our homes. (If you can, good for you!)

We’re seeing a similar move with Samsung The Frame TV, which in 2020 is offering a highly compact 32-inch TV size – and is unlike anything else currently available in that size category, as a designer television with a QLED display.

We’ll be putting the LG CX OLED through the works in our coming review, and will be paying close attention to the 48-inch model too – in the hope that more LG TVs than just the CX end up with a smaller, cheaper sizing alternative.