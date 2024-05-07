The US government wants to go all-in on digital twins - and has some serious budget to fund the work

The US Department of Commerce has unveiled plans to inject up to $285 million in funding, courtesy of the CHIPS (‘Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors’) Act, into research on digital twin technology.

While digital twinning has already made significant strides in industries like automotive manufacturing, where it's used to explore alternative manufacturing methods, its integration into semiconductor fabrication is still a work in progress.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) welcomes applicants who want to establish and operate a ‘CHIPS Manufacturing USA’ institute focused on digital twins for the semiconductor industry, and remains open for concept papers until June 20.

Digital twin funding

The program aims to foster the development and utilization of digital twins for semiconductor manufacturing, including advanced packaging, assembly and testing processes, where it can serve as a “virtual manufacturing floor” to explore new ways to improve processes and maximize their efficiency.

Prospective applicants can learn more about the project by participating in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)’s CHIP R&D webinar on May 8.

Despite the hefty multimillion-dollar offer, the program requires a cost share “in an amount equal to at least the total amount of Federal funding over the lifetime of the award.”

The Department of Commerce sees CHIPS Manufacturing USA aiding in experimenting while protecting proprietary information; executing industry-relevant research; leveraging shared facilities and technologies; and participating in education and workforce development programs.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moreover, the program plays into a broader Biden administration's desire to on-shore at least 20% of leading-edge chip production by the end of the decade.