LG Mini LED TVs are rolling out – but can they take on OLED?

LG's Mini LED TV range of 'QNED' screens is starting to roll out worldwide, bringing the company's exciting new combination of NanoCell LCD and Mini LED backlighting to the world for the first time.

The rollout is taking place throughout July, coming first to the US, and then to the UK, Europe, and Australia in the successive weeks. The smallest QNED screens will come in 65-inch sizes, with step-up 75-inch and 86-inch versions for select models (the QNED99 8K TV and QNED90 4K TV).

These sets won't come cheap, being billed as premium LCD models that sit above LG's NanoCell screens, though they should cost less than most OLED TVs at the same size. We do expect to see some overlap in pricing, though, between large or high-end QNED models and comparatively small or entry-level OLED sets.

Mini LED could be the standout TV technology for 2021, if the new ranges being released by Philips, Samsung and LG are anything to go by. Plenty of new Samsung TVs make use of the backlighting tech, which packs in thousands of compact LEDs for precise brightness control and improved contrast, while both LG and Philips have taken to releasing dedicated Mini LED ranges that complement their OLED offerings.

A press release states that, "thanks to LG’s state-of-the-art Quantum Dot NanoCell colour and Mini LED backlight technologies, the 2021 TVs deliver a stunning viewing experience with deeper blacks, more accurate colour reproduction with greater contrast and brightness."

What QNED TVs are there?

LG has unveiled four QNED TVs so far in its LG TV 2021 range, under its NanoCell branding: the QNED99, QNED95, QNED90, and QNED85. The first two are 8K TVs, and the latter two are 4K TVs – but all are available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, with an additional 86-inch size for the QNED99 and QNED90.

They vary slightly in the motion rate of its panel (60-120Hz), while the 4K models make do with a mid-spec a7 Gen 4 AI processor rather than the premium a9 Gen 4 AI chip used in the 8K models and most of LG’s new OLED sets for this year.

Exact pricing is TBA in most regions, but we know that the screens will start at AU$4,799 (likely around $2,400 / £2,400) in Australia, and go up to AU$10,799 (likely around $5,000 / £5,000) for the largest, most premium 8K model.