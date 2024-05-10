Developers say they need better tech in order to innovate - but many aren't sure where it will come from

Developers are still spending too much time on troubleshooting application performance issues, rendering them incapable of spending enough time on innovation and other productive work, new research has claimed.

With organizations demanding improved efficiency, developers urgently need full-stack observability tools to alleviate the pressure.

However, under the current circumstances, developers are warning that the poor pace of innovation is unsustainable.

“Unsustainable” developer innovation needs to be addressed

A survey from Cisco revealed 85% of developers report increased demands to accelerate velocity, with 77% facing more pressure to deliver secure and seamless digital experiences. However despite an influx of artificial intelligence tools in recent months, many of which aimed at developers, they’re still spending too much time troubleshooting.

The crux of the issue lies in the absence of adequate tools that are able to identify the root cause of application performance issues rather than the efficiency of workers, highlighting the need for more specific solutions rather than all-encompassing GenAI coding assistants.

Four in five (82%) developers expressed frustration and demotivation in their current roles, with more than half considering leaving.

In order to move forward, Cisco’s research asserts the importance of involving developers during the decision-making processes. Nine in 10 (91%) believe they should play a bigger role in shaping and deciding on the solutions adopted by their businesses.

Four in five (78%) developers feel that full-stack observability would be beneficial, while only half as many (39%) see artificial intelligence for application issue detection and resolution could help.

Cisco DevNet VP Shannon McFarland summarized: “At a time when developer talent is in such high demand, organisations must do everything they can to empower their teams with the tools they need to be able to perform to their full potential and maximise impact.”