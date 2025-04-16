How to empower developers to reduce wasted cloud infrastructure spend

Cloud infrastructure remains one of the largest expenses for modern businesses, and it can be difficult to keep under control. In fact, according to Gartner, 69% of IT leaders report budget overruns in their cloud expenditure. What’s more, much of this overspend is unnecessary.

The FinOps in Focus 2025 report found global enterprises are set to waste billions on cloud infrastructure spend this year. These inefficiencies are in large part attributed to an ongoing disconnect between FinOps teams and developers.

This is rooted in confusion over ownership, a lack of visibility into cloud consumption, and software engineers being pulled into cost optimization efforts late. Failure to address this can leave businesses facing significant financial inefficiencies, escalating costs, and missed opportunities for optimization.

As companies navigate the pressure to do more with less, the need for effective cloud optimization and cost management has never been more urgent. The solution lies in a cultural shift towards giving developers more ownership of cloud cost management and driving better alignment between teams. By implementing these changes, businesses can bridge the gap and implement smarter, more efficient cloud strategies that keep costs under control.

Confusion over ownership

Part of the challenge is that organizations don’t tend to view developers as being responsible at all for cloud costs. In fact, the reality is that most developers see cost optimization as someone else's problem – with 55% of developers ignoring cost management. Only 35% cite cloud cost efficiency as a measure of success.

This mindset isn’t limited to developers; it’s shared across business teams. When engineering leaders have been asked who is responsible for cloud cost management, developers are rarely mentioned. Cloud operations and finance teams usually take the lead – those who have historically commanded control over budgets.

That’s not to say that developers don’t want to be involved. Rather than viewing cost management as a burden, many developers want more control over and responsibility for managing cloud costs. Yet, businesses often unintentionally sideline and exclude developers from the conversation, viewing cost optimization as other teams’ responsibility.

A lack of visibility

Another challenge is that even if they wanted to take on more responsibility for optimizing cloud costs, many developers have limited visibility into their usage. Added to that, most businesses use a variety of cloud providers, which can make it difficult to get a complete picture of spending across teams and departments.

Costs are spread across different platforms, with varying pricing models and billing structures, which makes it even more difficult to identify areas of waste and inefficiency. These issues not only impact the bottom line but also create tension between teams as they struggle to retrospectively justify unexpected costs and understand who is responsible for cloud waste.

Developers also lack access to the real-time insights needed to optimize cloud spend. Fewer than half say they can monitor idle cloud resources (43%), unused or orphaned resources (39%), or over/under-provisioned workloads (33%) – critical factors for cost efficiency.

Without a clear picture of cloud usage, 55% admit that their purchasing commitments are ultimately based on guesswork, further compounding the issue. In the absence of visibility into their cloud spend, developers are also more likely to default to over-provisioning to ensure applications run smoothly and avoid downtime. The danger is that overprovisioned or unused resources can run unnoticed for weeks, leading to wasted spend.

Delayed involvement

Finally, developers often struggle to play an active role in cost optimization because they’re brought into the process too late. More than half (52%) of engineering leaders report that their organizations only prioritize cost efficiency after applications or features have been deployed to production, rather than during development.

This delayed approach turns cost control into a reactive, high-stakes challenge. By the time inefficiencies are identified, teams are left with two difficult choices: accept the financial drain of suboptimal architecture or undertake the complex and risky task of refactoring live systems. Neither option is ideal, and both can lead to significant disruption, wasted resources, and higher operational costs.

Businesses are overlooking a key opportunity to drive efficiency here. Cloud spend is now embedded within the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Developers – who have a deep understanding of that software – are in the perfect position to drive optimization from the very beginning. By involving developers early, organizations can proactively identify cost-saving opportunities and create a more efficient, cost-conscious development process.

A cultural shift towards cost reduction

With cloud costs continuing to consume a growing share of technology budgets, organizations can no longer afford to overspend. Cost optimization should not be treated as a separate process from development. Instead, developers must be empowered with insights that help them make sense of cloud consumption and resource allocation, and allow them to be involved in cost optimization at the early stages of delivery.

AI-driven cost management processes can support developers in making this shift, by analyzing usage patterns, recommending resource adjustments, and automatically resizing cloud footprints based on demand. This reduces complexity and enables more efficient cloud resource management. Integrated into the SDLC, these processes provide real-time financial insights, allowing developers to make cost-effective decisions during design, not after deployment. Developer teams themselves recognize the opportunity of AI, with 86% feeling like these technologies can impact their ability to optimize costs in 2025.

The future of cloud cost management

There’s an urgent need for a cultural shift to address the disconnect between development and FinOps teams. Developers need to be empowered so they can feel ownership of their organization's cloud spend, and understand how their architectural choices directly impact both performance and financial outcomes. The future of cloud cost management is one of shared responsibility – where finance, product, and engineering teams have the same insights into consumption and areas of inefficiency, so they can collaborate to eliminate wasted spending.

