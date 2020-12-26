Leicester vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League online anywhere

The busy Christmas football calendar has thrown up a particularly tasty festive fixture this Boxing Day brings together two in-form sides both currently in the top four. One is traditionally accustomed to being in the EPL's upper echelons, while the other is getting increasingly familiar with what they look like. Read on as we explain how to get a Leicester vs Man United live stream and watch the Premier League online today.

Away side Man United appear to have weathered a recent rocky patch that had seen boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Old Trafford come under increased scrutiny, with a stunning 6-2 win in the Pennines derby at the weekend going some way to reliving the tension and seeing them rise to third in the table.

Leicester City vs Man United live stream Date: Saturday, December 26 Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 11.30pm AEDT Venue: The King Power Stadium, Leicester (England) UK live stream: Sky Sports US live stream: Peacock or NBCSN on a FREE Sling trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The second-placed Foxes, meanwhile, underlined their status as genuine title contenders on Sunday with a convincing 0-2 away win over Jose Mourinho's Spurs which sees them now looking up only league leaders Liverpool.

It was a similar case last year for Leicester City, though, who saw their title challenge collapse in the new year. Boss Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that disappointment and a win here against a resurgent United would be another huge statement of his side's intent.

There's a big boost for the home side, with Rodgers confirming that star striker Jamie Vardy should be fit to face United on Boxing Day as the former England hitman looks to add to his 11-goal tally for the season. Defender Caglar Soyuncu however looks unlikely to be fit in time for this crucial clash.

Both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay are a doubt for United, with the pair missing out on Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final with Everton after picking up knocks against Leeds on Sunday.

Read on for your full guide to getting a Leicester City vs Man United live stream, and watch this crucial Premier League match no matter where you are in the world right now.

Related: how to get a Premier League live stream for every game

How to watch Leicester City vs Man United from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Leicester City vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Leicester City vs Man United live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Boxing Day's lunchtime Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its Main Event channel as well as its dedicated Premier League channel. Coverage starts at 12pm GMT, ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Leicester City vs Man United online or on TV right through its contract-free Now TV offshoot. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Leicester City vs Man United live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

Related: how to watch Premier League on Amazon Prime

How to watch Leicester City vs Man United: live stream EPL soccer in the US today

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Liverpool vs Spurs, with the game kicking off at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on NBC linear TV - in this case, NBCSN - can also be watched affordably without cable. NBCSN is available on great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Leicester City vs Man United live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Leicester City vs Man United live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Leicester City vs Man United Down Under. The game kicks off at 11.30pm AEDT on Saturday night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Leicester City vs Man United: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Leicester City vs Man United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 1.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Leicester City vs Man United in India: live stream the EPL game tonight

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Leicester City vs Man United, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Leicester City vs Man United starts at 6pm IST on Saturday evening. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.