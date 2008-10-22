Toshiba launches ultra-light Portege laptop

Toshiba today announced the launch of its latest Portégé laptop, the R600. At just 800g in its lightest incarnation, the machine is claiming to be the 'world's lightest full-scale laptop'.

TechRadar had a short hands-on with the R600 today, and it certainly a featherweight contender.

But while it's light on weight, it's heavy on features. An update to Toshiba's R500, the laptop comes with a 1.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 3GB DDR2 RAM and houses a 12.1-inch transflective widescreen display, so working outdoors in bright sunlight – if we ever get any again – shouldn't pose too much of a problem.

Other features include an in-built webcam, embedded 3G capabilities and Bluetooth. Connectivity comes in the form of two eSATA USBs, which will charge your PMPs even in Sleep mode.

Super-light

To make it super-light, Toshiba has done away with a hard disk drive, and put in its place a 128GB solid state one. If you don't mind adding a bit of weight to the machine, you can opt to have the HDD back in, which will boost storage to 200GB.

As the laptop is primarily aimed at the business user, the R600 comes with Vista Business and is out now costing from £1,099.