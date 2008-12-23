Gorillaz top MySpace 2008 chart

MySpace charts for 2008 - Gorillaz and Madonna at top of the pile

If you want to know what 'ver kids' are listening to these days then you need to stay abreast of the MySpace chart.

MySpace has revealed the top eight most watched, most listened to and most popular acts in 2008, with Jamie Hewlett and Damon Albarn's Gorillaz the most popular music act – just ahead of Amy Winehouse, Oasis, and Coldplay.

What with this month's announcement of a Blur reunion, it looks like Damon Albarn has plenty to celebrate this Christmas.

In terms of the most-watched video on MySpace, Madonna's 4 Minutes was first, just ahead of the Verve's Love Is Noise in second and Toe Jamby BPA featuring David Byrne and Dizzee Rascal, in third.

Dom Cook, Head of Entertainment at MySpace UK, said: "With millions of users globally, MySpace Music is the world's biggest music community, making these lists a true benchmark of some of biggest moments and acts of 2008."

2008's Most Popular Musical Acts on MySpace:

1.Gorillaz - 682,875 friends

2.Bullet for My Valentine - 596,885

3.Amy Winehouse - 542,268

4.Coldplay - 525,110

5.Lily Allen - 462,159

6.M.I.A. - 399,858

7.Oasis - 353,484

8.Imogen Heap - 351,484

2008's Biggest Music Videos on MySpace



1.Madonna - 4 Minutes

2.The Verve - Love is Noise

3.BPA featuring David Byrne and Dizzee Rascal - Toe Jam

4.Justice - DVNO

5.Oasis - I'm Outta Time

6.Dragonforce - Heroes of Our Time

7.Sigur Ros - Inni Mer Syngur Vitleysingur

8.The Raconteurs - Old Enough