A scary number of you are still falling for phishing scams, says Google

You might think you're totally immune to the dark forces of email phishing, but apparently a lot more people are susceptible to falling for these scams than you might realise.

A joint research effort between Google and the University of California has found that a lot of people are likely to fall for the more convincing ploys.

According to Google's own study, the best phishing emails are successful 45% of the time. The least successful were found to be only 3% effective, but you consider just how many of these scams are fired out every day, that's still a concerning number.

And on average, people who ended up on the more convincing fake pages submitted their personal details 14% of the time. Again, that's hardly comforting.