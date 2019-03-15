Huawei P30 Pro screen, camera and speaker details leaked

We’ve seen lots of leaked images of the Huawei P30 Pro, and now we’re hearing lots of specs to fill in the gaps, most notably about the screen, the speaker and the camera.

According to Roland Quandt writing for WinFuture, the Huawei P30 Pro will have a 6.47-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen, making it bigger but lower resolution than the 6.39-inch 1440 x 3120 screen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The screen might also have a trick up its sleeve, as according to this information the earpiece is built into it, meaning the screen would vibrate to produce sound and act as a loudspeaker. That sounds similar to a feature found on the LG G8.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is the P30 Pro's biggest competition

Along with the Samsung Galaxy S10

The iPhone XS is an iOS alternative

Moving on to the camera, we already know that this is a quad-lens one, but this source details some of the lenses, saying that the main one would be 40MP with an aperture of f/1.6, allowing it to take in a lot of light. This lens is also expected to offer optical image stabilization.

One of the other lenses meanwhile is said to be a 20MP f/2.2 wide-angle one with no OIS. There is also said to be a depth sensor, but there’s no information here on the final lens.

As for the front camera, apparently Huawei will ditch 3D sensor technology in favor of a very high megapixel count for facial recognition. This source says that it will probably be at least 32MP, but it sounds like they’re less sure of the exact megapixel count than some other details. They add that if you want more security there’s an in-screen fingerprint scanner which you can use instead.

As ever with rumors we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but Quandt has proven a very reliable source in the past so this may well all be true. We’ll find out soon, as both the Huawei P30 Pro and the standard Huawei P30 are set to land on March 26.