How to watch Tszyu vs Morgan: live-stream the big Australian fight

A WBO title shot could be on the horizon for Australian boxer Tim Tszyu, but his chances come down to tonight’s (Wednesday, December 16) fight against New Zealander Bowyn Morgan. And you can watch how it all pans out by watching the Tszyu vs Morgan live stream.

Tszyu, the son of former boxing great Kostya Tszyu, comes into the ring at Bankwest Stadium with an undefeated record of 16-0, with 12 wins by knockout. The 26-year-old most recently defeated former welterweight champion Jeff Horn in a largely upset win, cementing his status as a star on the rise.

But tonight, Morgan is here to stop Tszyu’s hand getting raised. Morgan enters with only one loss to his name, and 21 wins. The pay-per-view event starts at 7pm AEDT, with the main event slated to begin at 9.45pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Morgan: live stream and time It’s fight night! This Wednesday’s (December 16) Tszyu vs Morgan clash takes place at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, Australia, and the two fighters are set to begin their ring walks at around 9.45pm AEDT (local time). Australians can watch Tszyu vs Morgan on Kayo Sports as a pay-per-view event, or on Foxtel’s Main Event.

The stakes are incredibly high, particularly for Tszyu. The WBO announced yesterday (Tuesday, December 15) that if Tszyu comes away with the win tonight, he’ll be given a title shot against the current light middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira. Though that’s on the grounds that Teixeira’s next fight with Brian Castano cannot be made.

It’s a proposition that could finally land Tszyu on the international stage, and give him a shot at becoming a world champion, a title he has been doggedly pursuing for years. But first, he’ll have to put in the work against Morgan, who has potential to cause serious upset.

Tszyu vs Morgan live stream: how to watch in Australia

Kayo Sports | Tszyu vs Morgan | AU$59.95 The Tszyu vs Morgan event starts at 7pm AEDT, with the main event expected to get underway with the ring walks around 9.45pm AEDT. Kayo Sports is offering a pay-per-view event for the Tszyu vs Morgan fight. You don’t have to be a Kayo subscriber to watch the bout either, as it’s available to order for AU$59.95. If you’re considering a subscription to Kayo, the basic package gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.View Deal

Tszyu vs Morgan live stream: how to watch in New Zealand

Spark Sport has the rights to the Tszyu vs Morgan fight in New Zealand, and the pay-per-view event is available to buy for NZ$39.99. Coverage starts at 9pm NZDT today, with Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen expected to enter the ring around 11pm NZDT, and the main ring walk expected around 11.45pm NZDT.

