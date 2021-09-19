How to watch IPL 2021 live streams online from anywhere

After an acrimonious four-month intermission, the IPL spins back into gear in the UAE. The Delhi Capitals topped the standings when play was halted by surging Covid-19 cases at the midway stage of the season in May, and the Mumbai Indians have a tall task on their hands to pull off a historic three-peat. Read on as we explain how to get a 2021 IPL live stream and watch every cricket match of the restarted tournament online from anywhere.

With the T20 World Cup set to begin in the UAE and Oman just days after the Indian Premier League Final, this looks set to be a run-in to remember.

The disruption means there have been a few droputs, but the IPL has no shortage of talent, with MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Rishabh Pant, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson just some of the superstar names in action.

The reigning champions may be lagging behind their rivals right now, but they've got the man of the moment, Jasprit Bumrah, in their corner. The fast bowler terrorised England over the summer, and has established himself as one of the best in all formats of the game.

The break was probably a welcome one for the Sunrisers, who desperately need to get a tune out of their high-class resources.

Ready for illuminated bails, at-the-death yorkers and sixes galore? Follow our Indian Premier League cricket guide for all you need to know to find a 2021 IPL live stream and watch every game from anywhere.

How to watch IPL cricket online from outside your country

In the UK, Australia, New Zealand or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options. But if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming IPL cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream IPL cricket from anywhere

How to live stream 2021 IPL cricket in the UK

You can watch every 2021 IPL game via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream IPL cricket in Australia

The Australian TV broadcaster for the 2021 IPL season is Fox Sports, but if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch 2021 IPL: live stream cricket in New Zealand

New Zealanders can tune into the IPL on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch cricket online and get an IPL live stream in the US

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have several options to live stream IPL action. A brand new option is ESPN Plus, which is live streaming every remaining game of the season. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content. The IPL is also being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that's available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Willow TV can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services like Sling TV, and subscribers can also stream the channel across a range of devices. Hotstar US used to show the IPL too, but it's now been absorbed into that aforementioned Disney Plus Bundle.

IPL live stream 2021: how to watch IPL cricket online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the IPL live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the IPL action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription rates have changed since the first leg of the IPL. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) and the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream IPL games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Jio and Airtel offer special data plans that offer Hotstar subscription to watch the IPL 2021 live.

Can I watch an IPL live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the 2021 IPL is once again not being broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.

How the teams are placed at the restart

Upon players reaching UAE, they have to spend a mandatory six-day quarantine before entering inside the bio-bubble meant for the league. A total of 14 bio-bubbles are to be be created, and the monitoring and enforcement is expected to be stringent considering what happened in India, and now in England.

A total of 13 matches, including the first qualifier and the final, will be played in Dubai. Sharjah will host 10 matches including the Eliminator and the second qualifier. The other matches will be played in Abu Dhabi. The first match of the UAE leg will be played between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

When the IPL was halted in May, the table-toppers were the Delhi Capitals with 12 points in 8 matches. The CSK and the RCB were at the second and third positions with 10 points each in seven games.

Holders Mumbai Indians were fourth with four victories and three defeats. The bottom four were: Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in that order.

Most of the teams have been hamstrung by pullouts by overseas cricketers (primarily from England and Australia), and this means many of teams have had to go for short-term replacements ahead of the next edition's mega auction.

Among the big names unavailable are Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn.