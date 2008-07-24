LG adds to its monitor range

LG has announced the arrival of a new range of TV monitors, the M94D series.

Sporting a gloss black curved frame and electric blue power light, the monitors combines a 20,000:1 Digital Fine Contrast ratio with an in-built digital tuner.

The M94D range also has a 5ms on-off response time, 16:10 aspect ratio and 300 nits brightness.

Multi-functional monitor

LG is targeting both film and game enthusiasts with this new range, with the press release stating: "The M94D series boasts superior image clarity, whether it's for playing the latest high-graphic games or watching action-packed films."

Fiona Landsberg, IT marketing manager at LG Electronics, says about the monitor: "The superior screen clarity and high-spec features of our latest range enable viewers to enjoy the sharpest images available today on a multi-functional monitor.

"By combining the PC with a digital TV, consumers can still be fully entertained without taking up that unnecessary space in the home or office."

There's no news on pricing and availability as of yet, but we will update as soon as we get word.