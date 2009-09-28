Trending

BenQ bounds back into home cinema projector territory

New W600, W6000, W1000 range

BenQ's latest projector range includes the W1000
BenQ has announced the arrival of its latest range of projectors – the W600, W6000 and W1000.

The latest range boasts better than ever brightness and picture quality, and has been created to ensure each segment of the home-cinema market is catered for.

First up is the W600. This is an update to the company's W500 series and is aimed primarily at the gaming / home entertainment market.

Equipped with dual HDCP-compliant HDMI ports, RGB, Composite Video, S-Video, and Component Video interfaces, the projector is 720p and uses a 6-segment color wheel.

Couple this with the introduction of BrilliantColor, and there is a 50 per cent increase in brightness, according to BenQ.

Other highlights include a 3,000:1 high contrast ratio and a lamp that will last around 4,000-hours.

A step up from the W600 is the W1000. This projector is Full HD 1080p and also uses a 6-segment advanced color wheel and BrilliantColor processing.

Contrast ratio on the W1000 is 2,700:1 but picture detail and contrast is upped with the use of 3D Color Management and something called Osram's Unishape technology.

A step further from this is the W6000. This behemoth of a projector is the company's first foray into home cinema installs for quite a while and it seems that BenQ is back with a bang, with the 1080p 24p projector offering true 10-bit processing, BrilliantColor and a custom color preference.

Couple this with a 50,000:1 contrast ratio, picture upscaling and dual HDMI inputs, and the whole setup is definitely an enticing one.

With a release date in October, the W6000, W1000 and W600 priced at £2,499, £999 and £499 respectively.

Go to www.benq.com for more details.

