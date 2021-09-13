Hawkeye trailer has a release date – and it's very soon

The first Hawkeye trailer has received an official release date, and fans won’t have to wait very long for it.

Marvel’s next TV series will land on Disney Plus in November but, a couple of official images aside, we've seen little of how the show will look.

That, though, is about to change. Hawkeye’s maiden trailer will arrive online tomorrow (Tuesday, September 17) and give us our first look at the Jeremy Renner-starring TV show. The news was revealed by the MCU actor himself on Instagram, which you can see in our grabbed screenshot below:

(Image credit: Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Little is known about the plot, but the first official footage will give us a better look at what it’ll entail. What we do know is that Hawkeye will explore more of the character’s time as Ronin, the moniker that Clint Barton assumed between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

We also know that Barton will end up meeting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who adopts the Hawkeye mantle after Barton in the comics, which brings a myriad of problems into Barton's life. The master marksman will also have to contend with Echo (Alaqua Cox) and Yelena Belova’s Black Widow (Florence Pugh) – the latter of whom believes Hawkeye is responsible for the death of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Endgame.

Hawkeye will launch exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 24.

Analysis: Hawkeye needs to do what Falcon and the Winter Soldier couldn’t

(Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel can expect another TV success when Hawkeye lands on Disney Plus. The studio has already seen fans flock to Disney’s streaming platform to watch its four other shows to date, so we suspect that Hawkeye will also draw in plenty of viewers.

Hawkeye, though, has to do something that Falcon and the Winter Soldier struggled with: make a non-cosmic MCU TV series that’ll create plenty of fan theories and debate online.

While there were some stellar moments in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it paled somewhat in comparison to WandaVision. Marvel’s first TV show was helped by numerous fan theories throughout its nine-episode run, no doubt aided by its mysterious plot, magical-based elements and sitcom show inspiration.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier was more grounded and grittier. Without similarly intense speculation that followed WandaVision, however, it struggled to match its predecessor’s heights.

Hawkeye faces a comparable scenario. The fifth MCU TV series follows in the footsteps of Loki – arguably the best Marvel show to date – and What If…?, Marvel’s animated anthology series that has surprisingly performed better than some may have expected.

Add in the prospect that Hawkeye will, like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, be more earthly in setting and tone, and some may claim that it’s already at a disadvantage.

Hawkeye could have a few tricks up its sleeve, though. It’s possible that the show is set post-Loki and WandaVision, which means that the multiverse will have arrived in the MCU by its first episode.

If it has, Hawkeye could mess with our heads by revealing that Kate Bishop, Echo, or other characters have been pulled into the MCU from other realities. We’ve speculated on this possibility before, and we believe it would whip Marvel’s fanbase into a frenzy if that proved to be the case.

The inclusion of Pugh’s Belova will further cement the ties between Marvel’s TV shows and its movies. Meanwhile, the appearances of Bishop and Lucky the Pizza Dog – two fan favorite comic characters – are sure to provide Hawkeye’s show with significant viewership boosts.

Enrich Barton with more character development, provide him with a terrific antagonist (Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s villains weren’t great) and give us some big multiversal surprises, and Hawkeye will be the TV show that the long-time Avenger deserves.