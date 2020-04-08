Google Stadia now has a free two-month trial to entertain self-isolators

As gamers self-isolate around the world, Google Stadia gets a two-month free trial for Stadia Pro subscription service for anyone in the 14 countries supported by the service.

Already signed up foe Google Stadia? You’ll get two months free, too, according to a blog post by Stadia VP Phil Harrison.

This is the first widely-available free trial for Google’s game streaming service; those who bought the Google Stadia Founder’s Edition belatedly received a three-month trial they could give to a friend, though that obviously limited it to the pool of early adopters.

There are a few caveats to the Stadia free trial: only nine games are available to play, which include GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, Thumper, GYLT, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, and Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks), per Polygon .

Several of these games had been free picks available every month to Google Pro subscribers, and it’s unclear if this selection will change or add new monthly games cycling in. You can, of course, use the service to play one of the 38 Stadia-supported games you've bought yourself.

(Image credit: Google)

Free Google Stadia – mostly

In another caveat, Google will stave off potential network strain by changing the default video resolution from 4K to 1080p. The good news is that you can apparently opt out by swapping data usage in the Stadia app.

After two months, folks can keep the subscription at $10 per month, should they so choose. They can look forward to the 120 games Google claims are coming to Stadia in 2020, including 10 exclusive to the service.