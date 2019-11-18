Trending

Google Stadia adds 10 games at last minute, bringing launch total to 22

Better, but still not great

Google Stadia
Last week, we reported that Google Stadia would be launching on November 19 with a mere 12 titles in its roster. Now, on the eve of the game streaming platform's arrival, that number has grown to 22 – though you're likely to find the newly-added titles to be more than familiar. 

After receiving a substantial amount of flak over the platform's initial lineup, Google's Phil Harrison took to Twitter today to announce a near-doubling of titles coming to Stadia.

Below is the updated list of titles that will be arriving on Google Stadia on November 19, 2019, with the new additions listed in bold text. 

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
  • Destiny 2: The Collection (available with Stadia Pro)
  • Farming Simulator 2019
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Grid 2019
  • GYLT
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

There you have it: Google Stadia's complete launch lineup. If the new titles look familiar to you, it's because they'd already confirmed for release throughout the remainder of 2019.

Of course, there are a few more announced titles that won't make it for launch, but have been confirmed for release by the end of the year – these include Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

