I love Amazon Luna and right now you can get everything you need to dive into 4K cloud gaming for $50 off

If you want to play games on your TV via a cloud gaming service, then I would highly recommend Amazon Luna. It's affordable, with a basic tier even included with your Prime subscription, and has a decent library of games.

Amazon even sells useful bundles, which give you everything you need to dive in. Right now, you can grab a Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller for just $69.98 (was $119.98). That's a $50 saving and equips you with a powerful streaming stick that's perfect not only for playing but also watching your favorite movies and series in 4K.

This isn't the only Amazon Luna deal today, however, so read on for the latest savings.

Today's best Amazon Luna deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller: was $119.98 now $69.98 at Amazon This is the ultimate Amazon Luna bundle, giving you a controller that is tailor-made for the service and a high-spec streaming stick to play on your TV. On top of this, the Fire TV Stick 4K comes with its own remote and can be used for all your entertainment needs with services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

The Luna Wireless Controller and Fire TV Stick 4K are a fantastic match, giving you immediate access to Amazon Luna games on your TV.

In addition to with the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Luna Wireless Controller can also be used with your PC or Laptop, plus mobile devices making it a highly versatile option.

More Amazon Luna deals

Amazon Luna Controller: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Just fancy the controller on its own? Right now the Luna Wireless Controller is $25 off. It's not quite a lowest-ever price, but it's a solid saving if you've been wanting to pick one up.

What if I told you that you could dive into some of the most popular games like Fortnite without the need for an expensive console?

That's the whole idea behind cloud gaming, which streams your favorite titles from high-powered machines so that you can play them whenever, and wherever you want.

Think of it as almost like the Netflix of gaming, giving you access to a big library for a monthly fee. Amazon Luna is Amazon's own cloud gaming service and is even included with your Amazon Prime subscription.

You get a great selection of monthly titles, plus access to some free-to-play ones at no extra cost. If you do want to expand your library of games, the Luna+ add-on is available for a low monthly fee.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Check out the best prices near you below.