Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games that you'll be able to pick up and play on June 5
Here are the launch titles for Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 has now been fully revealed, as has its launch lineup. Things are looking mighty fine indeed, with an absolute juggernaut leading the pack alongside an impressive third-party offering, and new versions of Switch games. We'll likely hear more in the coming weeks, but for now, there's a good list of games to look at.
Before you consider your upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, you'll need to know what games you'll be able to play at launch. The headline launch title is easily Mario Kart World, which expands the classic arcade racing formula into an interconnected world that can be explored with friends. There's also Split Fiction, which is a match made in heaven for a new Nintendo console.
Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, including Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and Hogwarts Legacy. As more games are revealed as launching on June 5 alongside the new console, we'll update this page.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
Here's the full list of confirmed Nintendo Switch launch games. These all launch alongside the console on June 5, 2025.
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6
- Survival Kids
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Edition)
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
It's likely that we'll hear more from Nintendo regarding Switch 2 launch games in the next few days, given that there's more to be announced following the reveal, in two upcoming Nintendo Treehouse events. We'll keep up to date, and add to the list above as the news comes in.
Jake is a freelance writer who currently works regularly with TRG. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
