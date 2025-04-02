Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games that you'll be able to pick up and play on June 5

The Nintendo Switch 2 has now been fully revealed, as has its launch lineup. Things are looking mighty fine indeed, with an absolute juggernaut leading the pack alongside an impressive third-party offering, and new versions of Switch games. We'll likely hear more in the coming weeks, but for now, there's a good list of games to look at.

Before you consider your upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, you'll need to know what games you'll be able to play at launch. The headline launch title is easily Mario Kart World, which expands the classic arcade racing formula into an interconnected world that can be explored with friends. There's also Split Fiction, which is a match made in heaven for a new Nintendo console.

Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, including Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and Hogwarts Legacy. As more games are revealed as launching on June 5 alongside the new console, we'll update this page.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here's the full list of confirmed Nintendo Switch launch games. These all launch alongside the console on June 5, 2025.

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6

Survival Kids

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Edition)

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut

It's likely that we'll hear more from Nintendo regarding Switch 2 launch games in the next few days, given that there's more to be announced following the reveal, in two upcoming Nintendo Treehouse events. We'll keep up to date, and add to the list above as the news comes in.