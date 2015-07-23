Prepare for Fallout 4 with every Fallout game inside a tiny nuke toy

Fallout 4 is still a few months away from its November 10th release, but if you feel the need to explore the wasteland one more time, Bethesda has you covered.

Bethesda has just announced a new Fallout Anthology that includes every game ever made in the series. This collection includes Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics as well as the respective game of the year versions of Fallout 3 and New Vegas with every piece of downloadable content.

The games will even come packed in a cheeky mini-nuke storage case, which also has space reserved for a copy of Fallout 4. The mini nuke toy also can produce a bomb sound effect, which is a nice touch but we doubt it will be as cool as the getting replica Pip-Boy.

The most amazing bit is this whole package comes priced at $49 (about £45, AU$67), which pretty much means users will get 500-1,000+ hours of gameplay for the price of one game. The Fallout Anthology will be released on September 29, 2015.