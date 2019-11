'Fantastic. You remained resolute and resourceful in an atmosphere of extreme pessimism'

Valve's most iconic puzzler, Portal, is coming to the Nvidia Shield,

The announcement, which was made on the Nvidia blog, is a promising sign for the Shield, which is yet to really hit mainstream adoption.

And yes, that also means Portal is coming to Android, however it's only the Shield that will be enjoying the fun for now.

Whether the PC title will one day land on our Android phones is unconfirmed, but we sure as hell like the idea.