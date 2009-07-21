Beatles: 25 Rock Band tracks revealed

The Beatles: Rock Band track list grows by the month, as creators MTV and Harmonix tease us yet again with a reveal of the latest classic tunes added to the list.
MTV Games and Harmonix has added a bunch of Beatles' tracks including "Can't Buy Me Love", "Eight Days A Week", "Paperback Writer", "Revolution", "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", "Twist & Shout", "Within You Without You" and "Yellow Submarine".
Party like it's 1969
The game's publisher has confirmed 25 tunes to date – the full list of which you can see right below this news.
The Beatles: Rock Band is out in the UK on 9th September for PS2, PS3, Wii and Xbox 360. And here's what you and your friends and family will be warbling along to at your Halloween and Bonfire Night and Christmas parties this coming autumn and winter:
- "I Saw Her Standing There"
- "I Want to Hold Your Hand"
- "I Feel Fine"
- "Taxman"
- "Day Tripper"
- "Back in the U.S.S.R."
- "I Am the Walrus"
- "Octopus's Garden"
- "Here Comes the Sun"
- "Get Back"
- "Twist and Shout"
- "Do You Want To Know A Secret?"
- "Can't Buy Me Love"
- "I Wanna Be Your Man"
- "Eight Days a Week"
- "Paperback Writer"
- "And Your Bird Can Sing"
- "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"
- "With A Little Help From My Friends"
- "Within You Without You/Tomorrow Never Knows"
- "Revolution"
- "Yellow Submarine"
- "Birthday"
- "Dig A Pony"
- "I've Got A Feeling"