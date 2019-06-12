Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay confirmed

It's been clear that Fujifilm's Instax line would soon be getting a new member, as Fujifilm has been teasing us about it for the past couple of weeks. But only now do we know for sure what it will be packing under the skin, following the model's official unveiling.

The Instax Mini LiPlay's main selling point is the 2.7-inch, 230k-dot LCD screen on its rear. This ins't quite unique to the LiPlay, as the SQ10 and SQ20 models were each bestowed with one, although this would be the first time it's been used on a more compact Mini model.

It accepts the same Instax Mini film as existing models like the Mini 9 and Mini 70, enabling it to spit out credit-card-sized prints, and it houses a lens equivalent to 28mm f/2 in 35mm terms.

The model is also one of a handful of hybrid Instax cameras, which means you can print images as you'd expect from an instant camera, but everything is captured on a 1/5-inch CMOS sensor that has a 4.9MP resolution.

It has a small internal memory that can store up to 45 images, and space for a microSD/SDHC memory card that lets you store and recall even more. That gives you the freedom to view your images post-capture or send them to an Instax printer through built-in Bluetooth.

Image 1 of 3 Image credit: Fujifilm Image 2 of 3 Image credit: Fujifilm Image 3 of 3 Image credit: Fujifilm

The front of the camera is also equipped with a mirror to aid selfie taking, and a button to record audio in conjunction with an exposure, while a built-in flash allows you to throw a little extra light on your subjects.

Battery life, meanwhile, is rated at around 100 frames per charge, and the battery can be charged while it's in the camera through its USB port.

The Instax Mini LiPlay is available to pre-order now in the US, priced at $159.95, and is already on shelves in Australia for AU$229. Pricing and availability for the UK is still to be confirmed.