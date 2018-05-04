Celebrate May the Fourth with the best Star Wars deals in Australia

Despite humble beginnings as a bit of a playful nod to the fabled Star Wars quote, May the Fourth has transformed into an international day of celebration of the franchise and its extensive universe. We’ve hunted near and far (far away) to track down some the coolest gadgets and biggest savings on Star Wars movies, games and collectibles.

No matter which era of the lengthy saga you’re a fan of, we’ve got Blu-rays just for you, and whether you’re looking to play games with gritty battles or heroically cute adventures, we’ve got you covered. Then of course, it’s just a matter of deciding if you’re more of an X-Wing or Millennium Falcon kinda person...

Score the saga for less with these deals on the films

Star Wars: The Complete Saga Blu-ray set for $65.99 : This incredible collection brings the first six movies together in one exciting and thrilling Blu-ray collection, and you can score a 20% when shopping on Amazon Australia, but bear in mind the discount will be applied at the checkout after you’ve entered your payment details.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray for $35.98 : 2016’s entry into the Star Wars universe was the first not to follow the main saga and boy was it a doozie. You can enjoy it on May the Fourth by getting the Blu-ray from Amazon for $35.98 (the 20% off will apply at checkout once you've entered payment details). Follow a group of Rebels as they face danger while trying to steal the plans for the Death Star.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-ray for $40 : As Kylo Ren and the First Order are on the ascendant, watch Rey and Finn try and find the one person who can save the galaxy. This movie is available on Blu-ray for just $40 from Amazon Australia. You'll notice the price drop 20% when you enter payment details at checkout.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blu-ray for $20 : Rey’s hunt for Luke Skywalker continues as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Get the Blu-ray from Amazon for as low as $20 and let the Skywalker Saga continue this May the Fourth. You can even watch The Last Jedi in glorious 4K by getting the UHD Blu-ray for just $29.58 . Just be aware that the 20% discount will only apply once you've entered your payment details.

You’ve seen the films, now play the games

Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR game for $199 : Unleash your inner Jedi with Lenovo’s AR device that lets you wield a lightsaber like a Jedi Master. Experience the battles from a galaxy far, far away in augmented reality for just half price. The Force will be with you until June 30, as Lenovo’s Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR device is available direct from the company for $199.

Lego, collectibles and other merch

Lego Star Wars Resistance X-Wing Fighter for $120 : No matter what age you are, building yourself an X-Wing can be exciting. This Lego X-Wing set comes with Poe Dameron, Lor San Tekka, a First Order Flametrooper and BB-8, so you can fly around the galaxy far, far away and help the Resistance make a stance in their fight against the Empire. Amazon is offering 20% off Star Wars toys, but you’ll see the discount added to your cart at checkout only after you’ve filled in your payment details.

Lego Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker for $144 : Tackle the behemoth that is the Walker, alongside Poe and a Resistance Trooper. This Lego Walker set comes with a First Order Walker Driver and Stormtrooper as well. Open the cockpit and pop the driver in and make it march across the planet. The set also includes Rey’s lightsaber, two blasters and a pistol, along with 20% off, which you’ll see at the checkout after you’ve given Amazon your payment details.

Lego Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter for $46.51 : This Lego package includes Yoda and R2-D2, along with Yoda’s lightsaber and extra ammunition. The Starfighter has foldable wings and the cockpit can be opened to get Yoda in place for a battle. Get it and begin your struggle against the Galactic Empire.

Millennium Falcon Episode V floating version for $331 : It’s the first floating model of the Millennium Falcon featured in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. It’s been crafted with meticulous detail and includes the AG-2G quad laser cannon, and uses electromagnets to make the model float. Get it today for $331.

Sphero BB-9E app-enabled droid for $282 : Join the dark side by partnering with BB-9E, the astromech droid of the First Order. You can control BB-9E with a companion app as it rolls around the galaxy. It’s available on Amazon for $282.

Sphero R2-D2 app-enabled droid for $169.07 : This astromech droid from a galaxy far, far away will make you fall in love. Artoo is a great pilot assistant and mechanic and you can explore the galaxy with him by your side. Artoo will recreate holographic simulations for you to explore and react to you with its beeps and boops.

Trivial Pursuit: Star Wars Black Series Edition board game for $29.60 : Imagine you’re a Jedi Master of trivia and play Trivial Pursuit, recalling favourite movie moments. So choose your allegiance and collect all six wedges and answer correctly to win. There’s 20% off as well, when shopping on Amazon Australia, but keep in mind that you won’t see the promotion offer until you’ve added your payment details at checkout.

