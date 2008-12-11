Olympus gets Tough with new camera range

The model may be tough, but she's rubbish at fixing leaks

Olympus has announced significant changes to its µ SW series of cameras. The company has re-branded the range to µ Tough, which is more in keeping with the indestructible nature of the cameras.

Launched back in 2006, the µ SW featured a whole host of cameras for the active lifestyle market, which were freezeproof, waterproof and shockproof.

Tough talk

Speaking about the announcement, Miquel Angel Garcia, Managing Director Marketing at Olympus Imaging Europa GmbH said: "Since some of our cameras even go beyond shockproof and waterproof – certain models are freezeproof and crushproof as well – we needed a name that was more reflective of the true nature of the SW series.

"The µ TOUGH brand lets our customers know what these cameras truly have to offer: strength that's always ready to go, even in the most extreme conditions".

The new µ Tough range will be out in January 2009.