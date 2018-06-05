Best Oculus Rift games: the 13 best Oculus Rift games you need to play

If you have an Oculus Rift, consider yourself lucky, because the headset gives you access to some of the best VR games out there.

Oculus does a great job of getting developers to bring their games to the platform, and the result is a treasure trove of games and experiences perfectly suited to the Oculus Rift.

The best Oculus Rift games run the gamut from simple arcade style games (which still manage incredibly immersion) and seated puzzlers to fully fledged adventure games and mind-blowing action titles. New sports even exist in VR.

Luckily for VR lovers, the best Oculus Rift games include a bit of something for everyone, as developers have put out some insanely compelling titles in the time since the Oculus Rift and Oculus Touch controllers launched.

In making our selection for best Oculus Rift games, we’ve considered how fun and immersive each game is as well how well they take advantage of the unique gameplay only VR can offer. To that end, all the games are considered with their use of Oculus Touch controllers, though some may support alternative control options.

Now, without further ado, here are the best Oculus Rift games.